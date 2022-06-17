Stephens Inc. AR Has $11.37 Million Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,436 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.06% of Apollo Global Management worth $11,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $588,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,988,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, RDST Capital LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,816,000. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APO. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.56.

NYSE:APO opened at $46.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.71 and a 200-day moving average of $62.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.77 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 30.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 526,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,740,621. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

