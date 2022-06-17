Stephens Inc. AR Has $13.27 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 59,775 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $13,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 384,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,523,000 after acquiring an additional 24,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $754,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.75 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFC. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.46.

About Truist Financial (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.