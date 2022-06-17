Stephens Inc. AR Has $46.41 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,043,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,781 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 0.7% of Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $46,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $471,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 92,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 349,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after buying an additional 15,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

BAC opened at $31.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

