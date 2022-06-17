Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 17,136 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,136 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 1.17% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF worth $16,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IMCG opened at $49.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.17 and a 200 day moving average of $63.14. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $76.39.

