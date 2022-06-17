stETH (Lido) Market Capitalization Hits $4.76 Billion (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 17th. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.43 or 0.00299439 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 95.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.07 or 0.02403413 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004869 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00093581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00012865 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

