Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Doma Call Options (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,535 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,660% compared to the average volume of 144 call options.
Shares of DOMA stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.33. 1,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,320. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.02. The company has a market cap of $431.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.99. Doma has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $10.00.
Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $112.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.10 million. Doma had a negative net margin of 27.90% and a negative return on equity of 66.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Doma will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on DOMA shares. Compass Point started coverage on Doma in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Doma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Doma from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.
About Doma (Get Rating)
Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.
