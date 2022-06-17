Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Doma Call Options (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,535 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,660% compared to the average volume of 144 call options.

Shares of DOMA stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.33. 1,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,320. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.02. The company has a market cap of $431.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.99. Doma has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $112.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.10 million. Doma had a negative net margin of 27.90% and a negative return on equity of 66.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Doma will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMA. Foundation Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Doma in the 4th quarter worth $174,021,000. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Doma by 25.9% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 12,491,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,106,000 after buying an additional 2,571,795 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Doma by 105.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,537,000 after buying an additional 3,683,441 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Doma by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,809,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after buying an additional 551,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Doma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DOMA shares. Compass Point started coverage on Doma in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Doma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Doma from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

