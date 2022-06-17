StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
ASTC stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64. Astrotech has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $1.40.
Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 909.47%.
About Astrotech (Get Rating)
Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Astrotech (ASTC)
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.