StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

ASTC stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64. Astrotech has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $1.40.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 909.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astrotech during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astrotech by 29.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 85,087 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astrotech in the first quarter worth about $199,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astrotech in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astrotech in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

About Astrotech (Get Rating)

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.

