StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Bio-Path from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

BPTH opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. Bio-Path has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $8.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.74.

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPTH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 1,976.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 38,041 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 23.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

