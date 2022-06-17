StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Bio-Path from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.
BPTH opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. Bio-Path has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $8.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.74.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPTH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 1,976.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 38,041 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 23.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.29% of the company’s stock.
About Bio-Path (Get Rating)
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
