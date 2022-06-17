StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Coffee stock opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.73. Coffee has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.20.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $16.71 million during the quarter.
Coffee Company Profile (Get Rating)
Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.
