StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee stock opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.73. Coffee has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $16.71 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fosun International Ltd boosted its position in shares of Coffee by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 118,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coffee by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 227,147 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coffee during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Coffee in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Coffee by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 24.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

