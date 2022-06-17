StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CULP opened at $5.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average of $7.84. The company has a market cap of $62.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.13. Culp has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $17.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CULP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Culp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Culp by 15,938.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Culp during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Culp by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Culp by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

