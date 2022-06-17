StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
IMH opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.60. Impac Mortgage has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.54.
Impac Mortgage Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Impac Mortgage (IMH)
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.