StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

IMH opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.60. Impac Mortgage has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.54.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

