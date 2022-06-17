StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Barclays set a 3,000.00 target price on shares of Partner Communications in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTNR opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.75. Partner Communications has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average is $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Partner Communications by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 27,869 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Partner Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Partner Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 122.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Partner Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

