StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Separately, Barclays set a 3,000.00 target price on shares of Partner Communications in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:PTNR opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.75. Partner Communications has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average is $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
About Partner Communications (Get Rating)
Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.
