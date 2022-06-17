StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RMTI opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average is $3.91. Rockwell Medical has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 474.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rockwell Medical will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMTI. Richmond Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $2,853,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Medical by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,130,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,150 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Medical by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Medical by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 92,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rockwell Medical (Get Rating)

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

