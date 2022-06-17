StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

SUMR opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.57. Summer Infant has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.38 million for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 94.31%.

In related news, major shareholder Jason P. Macari acquired 7,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $91,402.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 355,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,192,103.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Jason P. Macari sold 9,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $109,138.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 354,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,187,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Summer Infant stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.25% of Summer Infant as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summer Infant Company Profile

Summer Infant, Inc, an infant and juvenile products company, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile safety and convenience products. It offers a range of juvenile products in various product categories, including gates, potty, bath, entertainers, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as audio and video monitors primarily under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.

