StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
NASDAQ EVOL opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78. Symbolic Logic has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 million, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.52.
In related news, major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 17,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $31,915.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Symbolic Logic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.
