StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ EVOL opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78. Symbolic Logic has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 million, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Symbolic Logic alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 17,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $31,915.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Symbolic Logic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Symbolic Logic by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Symbolic Logic by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Symbolic Logic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Kokino LLC bought a new stake in Symbolic Logic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,200,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Symbolic Logic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.