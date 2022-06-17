StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of TSBK stock opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $200.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.16. Timberland Bancorp has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $29.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.15.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 34.70%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.21%.

In related news, Director Jon C. Parker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $25,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,952 shares in the company, valued at $988,601.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $327,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,834 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 14,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Timberland Bancorp (Get Rating)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.