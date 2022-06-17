StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

ULBI stock opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Ultralife has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $8.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.24.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.37 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.05%.

In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 30,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $159,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 740,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,849,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 12,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $59,680.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 709,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,962.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 52,970 shares of company stock worth $268,069 in the last 90 days. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Ultralife by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 958,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 56,983 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

