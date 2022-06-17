StockNews.com Downgrades Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) to Sell

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

WOR traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.41. 569,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,129. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.36 and its 200 day moving average is $52.13. Worthington Industries has a 12 month low of $39.46 and a 12 month high of $65.60.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company’s revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $457,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after buying an additional 57,452 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 441.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 84,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 196,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 22,224 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

