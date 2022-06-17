StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BGSF (NYSE:BGSF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered BGSF from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

NYSE BGSF opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. BGSF has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.20.

BGSF ( NYSE:BGSF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. BGSF had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BGSF will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. BGSF’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

In other news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $39,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,851 shares in the company, valued at $303,232.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas Hailey purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $253,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 149,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,717.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in BGSF in the 4th quarter worth $465,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of BGSF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of BGSF by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 170,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 71,585 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BGSF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 166,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 49,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in BGSF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 61,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 13,294 shares during the period. 41.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

