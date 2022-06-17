StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:DTEA opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. DAVIDsTEA has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.93 million, a PE ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 3.07.

Get DAVIDsTEA alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DAVIDsTEA stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) by 98.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,764 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of DAVIDsTEA worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a specialty tea retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.