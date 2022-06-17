StockNews.com Upgrades Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) to “Buy”

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

NASDAQ FRGI traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.01. 122,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,855. The firm has a market cap of $181.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.73. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $15.62.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $95.61 million for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

