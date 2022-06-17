StockNews.com Upgrades Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) to “Buy”

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.
NASDAQ FRGI traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.01. 122,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,855. The firm has a market cap of $181.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.73. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $15.62.
Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $95.61 million for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%.
About Fiesta Restaurant Group (Get Rating)
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.