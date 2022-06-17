StockNews.com Upgrades Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) to Buy

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

FELE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

FELE opened at $68.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $68.27 and a fifty-two week high of $96.95.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $451.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.62 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul Chhabra sold 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $773,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,911 shares in the company, valued at $822,907.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffery L. Taylor purchased 2,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.36 per share, with a total value of $140,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,244.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 28,111 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Franklin Electric by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

