S&U (LON:SUS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,523.99

S&U plc (LON:SUS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,523.99 ($30.63) and traded as low as GBX 2,250.10 ($27.31). S&U shares last traded at GBX 2,290 ($27.79), with a volume of 2,054 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,660 ($32.29) price target on shares of S&U in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 36.78, a current ratio of 36.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,369.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,520.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £264.13 million and a PE ratio of 7.29.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 57 ($0.69) per share. This is a positive change from S&U’s previous dividend of $36.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. S&U’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

In other S&U news, insider Christopher Redford sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,506 ($30.42), for a total transaction of £30,072 ($36,499.58).

About S&U (LON:SUS)

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

