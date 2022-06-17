S&U (LON:SUS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,523.99

S&U plc (LON:SUS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,523.99 ($30.63) and traded as low as GBX 2,250.10 ($27.31). S&U shares last traded at GBX 2,290 ($27.79), with a volume of 2,054 shares trading hands.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,660 ($32.29) price target on shares of S&U in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.
The company has a quick ratio of 36.78, a current ratio of 36.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,369.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,520.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £264.13 million and a PE ratio of 7.29.
In other S&U news, insider Christopher Redford sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,506 ($30.42), for a total transaction of £30,072 ($36,499.58).
About S&U (LON:SUS)
S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.
