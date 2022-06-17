Suncor Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 28,315 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,998% compared to the average daily volume of 914 put options.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.14.

Shares of NYSE SU traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.71. The company had a trading volume of 79,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,897,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $42.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average is $31.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.34.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.3623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SU. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Suncor Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 20,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 119,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

