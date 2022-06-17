Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.01-$2.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.63-$8.70 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $8.69 on Friday, reaching $298.18. 21,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,225. The company’s 50 day moving average is $298.29 and its 200-day moving average is $315.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $377.45.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,884,181.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,241 shares of company stock valued at $32,174,289. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 15.5% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth $356,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $340,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 7.2% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 19.8% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

