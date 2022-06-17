TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Board of Directors Approves Share Buyback Plan

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

Shares of TEL traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.53. 2,968,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761,975. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.58. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $112.01 and a 52 week high of $166.44. The company has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

