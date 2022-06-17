Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $668,384,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $803,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,745 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 42,179.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,073,455 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,138,465,000 after buying an additional 639,285 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $4.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.88. 32,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,474. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.20. The stock has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $216.12 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.79.

Sherwin-Williams Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.