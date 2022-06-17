Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,806. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $125.14 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.94.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.59%.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.50.

Eaton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.