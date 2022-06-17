Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 502 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,986 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 88,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $28,331,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 1,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $129,825.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,990.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $124.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

Shares of NYSE:AWI traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.44. 2,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,154. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $118.14.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.61 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 16.90%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.89%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

