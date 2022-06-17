Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,439 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,439 shares during the period. NortonLifeLock makes up 1.2% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NLOK. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 3,947.9% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Feld bought 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at $205,491,772.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet raised NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

NLOK traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $21.81. The stock had a trading volume of 258,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,355,353. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.63 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average of $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.65.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.62 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 444.77% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 35.46%.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

