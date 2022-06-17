Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,526,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3,782.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,656,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,010 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,271,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,492.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,406,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,323,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,614,000 after acquiring an additional 689,686 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $65,044.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total transaction of $5,735,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at $120,330.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 580,073 shares of company stock worth $61,939,180. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HZNP stock traded up $3.41 on Friday, hitting $82.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,737. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.51. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $78.85 and a 1 year high of $120.54. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HZNP. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.30.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

