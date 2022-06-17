Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $1,100.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $1,175.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas decreased their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $900.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $897.43.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $639.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $815.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $913.78. Tesla has a 52-week low of $601.34 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.56 billion, a PE ratio of 86.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,998,581.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $369,312,309. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,229,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,410 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Tesla by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,024,320,000 after purchasing an additional 144,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Tesla by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,302,749,000 after purchasing an additional 401,615 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tesla by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,455,380,000 after purchasing an additional 216,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

