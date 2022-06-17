Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on THLLY. Morgan Stanley lowered Thales from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Thales from €110.00 ($114.58) to €137.00 ($142.71) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Thales from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Societe Generale cut Thales from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.50.

Shares of THLLY stock opened at $23.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.85. Thales has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $27.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.3112 per share. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

