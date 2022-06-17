Tharisa (LON:THS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Tharisa (LON:THS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
Shares of LON THS opened at GBX 122.66 ($1.49) on Tuesday. Tharisa has a 12 month low of GBX 96 ($1.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 172 ($2.09). The company has a market cap of £363.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 147.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 139.42.
About Tharisa (Get Rating)
