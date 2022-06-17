Tharisa (LON:THS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Tharisa (LON:THS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of LON THS opened at GBX 122.66 ($1.49) on Tuesday. Tharisa has a 12 month low of GBX 96 ($1.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 172 ($2.09). The company has a market cap of £363.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 147.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 139.42.

About Tharisa

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

