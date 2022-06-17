The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) Trading 28.3% Lower Over Last Week

The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 17th. In the last week, The Crypto Prophecies has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. The Crypto Prophecies has a total market capitalization of $898,904.90 and approximately $380,614.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $902.28 or 0.04400334 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $65.55 or 0.00319705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00089771 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00013021 BTC.

The Crypto Prophecies Profile

The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 240,723,066 coins and its circulating supply is 102,359,303 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets

Buying and Selling The Crypto Prophecies

