The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €125.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($130.21) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DHER. HSBC set a €35.00 ($36.46) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays set a €69.50 ($72.40) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($72.92) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($83.33) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($35.42) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Shares of DHER stock opened at €31.34 ($32.65) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €33.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €55.64. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €23.88 ($24.88) and a one year high of €134.95 ($140.57).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

