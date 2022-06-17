The Independent Investment Trust PLC (LON:IIT) Plans GBX 3 Dividend

The Independent Investment Trust PLC (LON:IIT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
IIT stock opened at GBX 425 ($5.16) on Friday. The Independent Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 400 ($4.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 609.39 ($7.40). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 440.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 488.52. The firm has a market cap of £220.60 million and a PE ratio of 5.44.
