The Independent Investment Trust PLC (LON:IIT) Plans GBX 3 Dividend

The Independent Investment Trust PLC (LON:IIT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

IIT stock opened at GBX 425 ($5.16) on Friday. The Independent Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 400 ($4.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 609.39 ($7.40). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 440.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 488.52. The firm has a market cap of £220.60 million and a PE ratio of 5.44.

The Independent Investment Trust PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity mutual fund for its clients. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The Independent Investment Trust PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

