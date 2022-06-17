The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Short Interest Update

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 508,400 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the May 15th total of 682,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ BATRA opened at $25.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $259.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.72 and a beta of 0.91. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $32.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.06.
In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,000 shares of company stock worth $328,850.
The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.
