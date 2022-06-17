The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Short Interest Update

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 508,400 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the May 15th total of 682,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ BATRA opened at $25.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $259.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.72 and a beta of 0.91. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $32.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.06.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,000 shares of company stock worth $328,850.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,236,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,362,000 after acquiring an additional 214,923 shares in the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 418.9% during the 3rd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 145,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 117,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,038,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 598,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,231,000 after acquiring an additional 73,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

