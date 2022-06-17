The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the May 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ NSEC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.20. 986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.99 million, a PE ratio of 50.63 and a beta of -0.43. The National Security Group has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $16.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average is $14.18.

The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter. The National Security Group had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.24%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The National Security Group’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The National Security Group stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.43% of The National Security Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, and Life Insurance. The P&C Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

