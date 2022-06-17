The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (SCIN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.10 on July 15th

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.07) per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON SCIN opened at GBX 780.47 ($9.47) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 858.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 865.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.34, a current ratio of 46.58 and a quick ratio of 45.42. The Scottish Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 725 ($8.80) and a one year high of GBX 933 ($11.32). The company has a market capitalization of £516.46 million and a P/E ratio of 7.29.

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC was founded in 1887 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

