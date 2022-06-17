TheStreet Lowers Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Andersons from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $35.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Andersons has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.48). Andersons had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Andersons will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William E. Krueger sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $1,601,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,212.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Andersons by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,650,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,999,000 after purchasing an additional 120,906 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Andersons by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,723,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,163,000 after purchasing an additional 52,133 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Andersons by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,342,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,737,000 after purchasing an additional 38,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Andersons by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,131,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,084,000 after purchasing an additional 21,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Andersons by 35.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,926,000 after purchasing an additional 255,347 shares during the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

