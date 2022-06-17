ThinkEquity Begins Coverage on Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA)

ThinkEquity assumed coverage on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLSA opened at $0.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $0.91. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.84.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLSA. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,967,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tiziana Life Sciences by 58.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 49,290 shares in the last quarter. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules to treat human diseases in oncology and immunology. The company's lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of Crohn's, graft versus host, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis diseases.

