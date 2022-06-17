THORChain Hits One Day Trading Volume of $53.20 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. THORChain has a market cap of $559.25 million and $53.20 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for about $1.69 or 0.00008286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded down 36.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

