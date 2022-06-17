Titan Coin (TTN) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 522.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 17th. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $375,200.41 and approximately $13.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007498 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000607 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000062 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000435 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000224 BTC.

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin (TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

