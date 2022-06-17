Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.73

Shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.73 and traded as high as $35.30. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $34.15, with a volume of 16,953 shares.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.73.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NTG)
Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.
