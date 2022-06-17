Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.73

Shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.73 and traded as high as $35.30. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $34.15, with a volume of 16,953 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 33,893 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NTG)

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

