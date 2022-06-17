TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,147 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $9,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,234,997,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,133,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $282,309,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $167,974,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $115,239,000. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TTE traded down $2.57 on Friday, reaching $51.31. The stock had a trading volume of 119,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,382. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.17. The company has a market cap of $133.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.5099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 3.66%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TTE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($58.33) to €58.00 ($60.42) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

TotalEnergies Profile (Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.