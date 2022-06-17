Traders Buy Large Volume of NOV Put Options (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,616 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,353% compared to the typical daily volume of 180 put options.

A number of analysts have commented on NOV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NOV from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on NOV from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

Shares of NOV stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $17.19. The company had a trading volume of 9,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,388. NOV has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average of $17.44.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that NOV will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.67%.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 9,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $188,033.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,431.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,433,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in NOV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,249,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in NOV by 278.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,025,305 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $98,546,000 after buying an additional 3,698,205 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in NOV by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,810,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,566 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NOV by 625.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,949,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,985 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

