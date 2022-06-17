TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.84

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.84 and traded as low as C$16.18. TransAlta Renewables shares last traded at C$16.44, with a volume of 392,470 shares changing hands.

RNW has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC lowered their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of TransAlta Renewables to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta Renewables presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.94.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.92, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.82. The company has a market cap of C$4.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35.

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$143.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$118.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.7922545 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 194.61%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.