Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,600.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPRKY shares. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,805 ($21.91) to GBX 1,600 ($19.42) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

TPRKY opened at $12.25 on Friday. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average of $17.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.3217 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 29.27%.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

