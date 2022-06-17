Trias Token (new) Price Hits $1.28 (TRIAS)

Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last week, Trias Token (new) has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Trias Token (new) has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and $694,044.00 worth of Trias Token (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trias Token (new) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.28 or 0.00006176 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004833 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,694.73 or 1.00044030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00117728 BTC.

About Trias Token (new)

Trias Token (new) is a coin. Trias Token (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,000 coins. Trias Token (new)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

